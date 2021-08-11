Left Menu

Death toll from Algeria forest fires rises to 42

11-08-2021
Forty-two people, including 25 military men,have died in wildfires that erupted east of the Algerian capital, Algiers,Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Tuesday.

Benabderrahmane also told state television the government had asked for help from the international community and was in talks with partners to hire planes to extinguish fires.

