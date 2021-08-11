Left Menu

Dalit man hangs himself in Punjab village, blames four people for his death

PTI | Muktsar | Updated: 11-08-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 01:22 IST
Dalit man hangs himself in Punjab village, blames four people for his death
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old belonging to the Dalit community allegedly hanged himself to death at a village in this district on Tuesday leaving behind a note in which he claimed that four people had forced him to take the extreme step, police said.

The man, a labourer, had recently alleged that some men had kidnapped his wife.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the death of the man, SHO of Lakhewali police station, Shimla Rani said.

Asked about the man recently alleging that some men had kidnapped his wife, the police official said, ''All of this is being investigated''.

His daughter had complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) about ''police inaction'' in the alleged kidnapping. Upon receiving the complaint, the NCSC issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, Muktsar, seeking an action-taken report within 15 days.

Following the suicide by the Dalit man on Tuesday, the commission has asked the authorities to submit an action-taken report by August 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021