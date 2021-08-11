Dalit man hangs himself in Punjab village, blames four people for his death

A 39-year-old belonging to the Dalit community allegedly hanged himself to death at a village in this district on Tuesday leaving behind a note in which he claimed that four people had forced him to take the extreme step, police said.

The man, a labourer, had recently alleged that some men had kidnapped his wife.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the death of the man, SHO of Lakhewali police station, Shimla Rani said.

Asked about the man recently alleging that some men had kidnapped his wife, the police official said, ''All of this is being investigated''.

His daughter had complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) about ''police inaction'' in the alleged kidnapping. Upon receiving the complaint, the NCSC issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, Muktsar, seeking an action-taken report within 15 days.

Following the suicide by the Dalit man on Tuesday, the commission has asked the authorities to submit an action-taken report by August 25.

