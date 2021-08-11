Taliban committed to Doha negotiations, Afghan govt demands a mediator -Al Jazeera
A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and it does not want it to collapse.
A member of the Afghan government delegation in the Doha negotiations also spoke to the Qatar-based channel saying the government demands a mediator in the negotiations "to determine the seriousness of the parties."
