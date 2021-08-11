Mexico-U.S. relations "going very well" after Mexico City meeting - official

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico's relationship with the United States was "going very well" following a "productive" meeting with top U.S. officials in Mexico City on Tuesday.

Ebrard made the statement on Twitter after meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)