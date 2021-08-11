Left Menu

Mexico-U.S. relations "going very well" after Mexico City meeting - official

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-08-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 03:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico's relationship with the United States was "going very well" following a "productive" meeting with top U.S. officials in Mexico City on Tuesday.

Ebrard made the statement on Twitter after meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez.

