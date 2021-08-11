Left Menu

Saudi Arabia says assistance to Lebanese depends on serious reforms -Cabinet

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-08-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 03:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia reiterated on Tuesday its solidarity with the Lebanese people, but said any assistance to current or future government depends on serious reforms, state news agency SPA reported, citing a statement by the Saudi Cabinet.

"Any assistance provided to the current or future government depends on it carrying out serious and tangible reforms, while ensuring that aid reaches its beneficiaries, and avoiding mechanisms that enable corrupt people from controlling the fate of Lebanon," the Cabinet said.

