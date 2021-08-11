Emmy awards ceremony in L.A. moves outdoors due to COVID concerns
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-08-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 04:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Emmy Awards ceremony for television will take place outdoors in Los Angeles next month because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy said on Tuesday.
The Sept. 19 ceremony was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles
- Television Academy
Advertisement