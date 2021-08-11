Left Menu

Emmy awards ceremony in L.A. moves outdoors due to COVID concerns

11-08-2021
The Emmy Awards ceremony for television will take place outdoors in Los Angeles next month because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy said on Tuesday.

The Sept. 19 ceremony was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

