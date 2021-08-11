Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Wildfire rips through Algeria, killing 42 people including soldiers

Forest fires in Algeria killed 42 people on Tuesday, including 25 soldiers deployed to help put out the blaze, the government said, as thick clouds of smoke covered much of the mountainous Kabylie region east of the capital. Dozens of separate fires have raged through forest areas across northern Algeria since Monday night and Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud accused arsonists of igniting the flames, without providing more details on the allegations.

Belarus Olympic Committee calls U.S. sanctions 'absurd'

The Belarusian Olympic Committee (BOC) on Tuesday dismissed U.S. sanctions, imposed against it for alleged facilitation of money laundering and evasion of existing sanctions, as baseless and absurd. Washington on Monday slapped new sanctions on several Belarusian individuals and entities, including its Olympic committee, with the aim of punishing hardline president Alexander Lukashenko.

Taliban committed to Doha negotiations, Afghan government demands mediator -Al Jazeera

A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse. A member of the Afghan government delegation in the Doha negotiations also spoke to the Qatar-based channel, saying the government demands a mediator in the negotiations "to determine the seriousness of the parties."

Over 18,000 children recruited by Colombia's FARC rebels -court

At least 18,667 children in Colombia were forced to join the now-demobilized FARC guerrilla group and subjected to abuses and treatment considered war crimes over a 20-year period, the country's transitional justice court (JEP) said on Tuesday. The JEP's investigation, which will see 26 former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) called to testify, relates to case 07, which concerns the former rebel group's recruitment and use of minors.

Mexico talks border, migration with U.S.; hails progress

Mexico and the United States made progress in bilateral cooperation on Tuesday after talks that were intended to focus on stemming illegal immigration and reopening their shared border, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Ebrard met in Mexico City with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez.

China court upholds Canadian's death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling, prompting condemnation from Ottawa, a day before another court is due to rule on the case of a Canadian accused of spying. The court proceedings for the two Canadians come as lawyers in Canada representing the detained chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/huawei-cfos-us-extradition-case-begins-final-weeks-hearings-canadian-court-2021-08-04 to persuade a court there not to extradite her to the United States.

Human rights claims undermine China's investment abroad, report finds

China's efforts to be seen as a responsible investor overseas are at risk from high rates of human rights abuses linked to its business operations, especially in the metals and mining sector, a report released on Wednesday found. The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a global nongovernmental organisation (NGO), logged 679 charges of human rights abuse against Chinese companies operating abroad between 2013 and 2020.

Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation' as Taliban gains

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday, now controlling 65% of the country, as U.S. President Joe Biden urged the nation's leaders to fight for their homeland. Pul-e-Khumri, capital of the northern province of Baghlan, fell to the Taliban on Tuesday evening, according to residents who reported Afghan security forces retreating toward the Kelagi desert, home to a large Afghan army base.

North Korea warns of 'security crisis' if U.S., South Korea escalate tensions

North Korea said South Korea and the United States are risking a "huge security crisis" by choosing to escalate tensions, North Korea state media reported on Wednesday citing a top Workers' Party official. Kim Yong Chol, a general and politician who played a leading role during historic summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump, criticised South Korea and the United States for responding to Pyongyang's goodwill with "hostile acts".

Ethiopia urges citizens to join armed forces as conflict spreads

Ethiopia's government on Tuesday urged citizens to join the fight against resurgent Tigrayan forces now pushing beyond their own region in a nine-month-old war that has sparked a major refugee crisis. The call to arms came in a statement from the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed: "Now is the right time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defence Forces, Special Forces and militias to show your patriotism."

