COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors

The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television was moved outdoors on Tuesday in the latest setback to live events because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sept. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

U.S. Justice Department probe found sexual abuse at New Jersey women's prison

A U.S. Justice Department investigation found that prisoners were subjected to sexual abuse at a women's prison in New Jersey, department lawyers said on Tuesday at a news conference to announce a settlement that calls for reforms at the facility. Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, said the investigation found that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, New Jersey failed to protect prisoners from sexual abuse by facility staff.

Biden says infrastructure deal shows bipartisanship is not dead

President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the courage of 19 Republicans who supported a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and said U.S. Senate passage of the legislation offered hope for resolving other thorny issues. Biden said the agreement showed that bipartisanship was still possible in a politically polarized America and not a "relic of an earlier age," as some have argued.

No trials before January for 'Oath Keepers' facing U.S. Capitol riot charges

Next January will be the earliest possible start of any trial for members and associates of the Oath Keepers militia movement facing charges for rioting at the U.S. Capitol, giving prosecutors and defense lawyers time to examine evidence and prepare, attorneys told a court hearing on Tuesday. Four people connected to the right-wing Oath Keepers have already pleaded guilty to riot-related charges. Lawyers for 16 people facing felony riot charges appeared at a status hearing before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Tuesday.

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States. A Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous state, Cuomo made the announcement a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-ag-says-probe-found-gov-cuomo-sexually-harrassed-multiple-women-broke-2021-08-03 of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated U.S. and state laws.

U.S. Senate pivots to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03, which the 100-member chamber passed in a 69-30 vote, could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

Biden urges Americans in hurricane-prone states to get COVID-19 shots

President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Americans in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves in case they have to evacuate from their homes, warning that serious hurricanes could strike this month. The spread of the coronavirus has been particularly severe in Florida and other parts of the Southeastern United States, which is bracing for major storms as the country heads into the height of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Florida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar

School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates. The Broward County school board in Florida on Tuesday became the latest major district to flout an order by Republican Governor Rick DeSantis outlawing mask requirements in that state, prompting the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-seeks-support-florida-schools-threatened-by-governor-over-masks-2021-08-10, a Democrat, to say it was considering supporting the school districts financially if DeSantis retaliates against them by withholding funds from officials' salaries.

Kathy Hochul to become first woman to lead New York

With a range of political experience that has taken her from a town board in upstate New York to Capitol Hill in Washington, Kathy Hochul is soon to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York. As lieutenant governor, the No. 2 statewide position, she will take over in two weeks from Governor Andrew Cuomo, her fellow Democrat who resigned on Tuesday over a sexual harassment scandal.

U.S. Pacific Northwest braces for more brutal heat

Temperatures rose across the U.S. Pacific Northwest on Tuesday as residents of Portland, Oregon and Washington state prepared for a third punishing heat wave of the summer. The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for Portland and Medford, Oregon, much of the Columbia River Gorge and Willamette Valley, along with the Vancouver, Washington area.

