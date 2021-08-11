UPDATE 1-Chinese court to rule as early as Wednesday on detained Canadian Spavor, says source
A Chinese court is expected to rule as early as Wednesday in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter.
Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage in June 2019 along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.
