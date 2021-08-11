Left Menu

Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor on charge of espionage

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-08-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 08:24 IST
  • China

A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison and said he will be deported, but it was not clear when, based on a statement on the court's website.

Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States.

The Dandong Intermediate Court said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

