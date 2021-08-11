Left Menu

Delhi police registers case after BJP MP receives extortion call

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has begun a probe after Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta allegedly got an extortion call of Rs 5 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 09:28 IST
Delhi police registers case after BJP MP receives extortion call
BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has begun a probe after Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta allegedly got an extortion call of Rs 5 crore. After the MP's written complaint, the case has been registered in the North Avenue Police station.

As per Delhi Police's statement, on Saturday, while the MP was on his way from Pratapgarh railway station to his house, "he received a call demanding extortion of Rs 5 crore". Police said an investigation in the case is underway and they are trying to trace the caller.

"The culprit will be arrested soon," added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021