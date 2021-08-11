Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over rising fuel prices

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of rising fuel prices. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely- To discuss the abnormal increase in Petrol and Diesel prices and consequent inflation and direct the Government to take appropriate action," Tagore said in his notice.

Earlier on July 26 in the Lok Sabha, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the prices of the petroleum products in India were determined based on world market pricing. Puri had said that the money collected in the form of taxes on petroleum is used by the Central Government to provide COVID-19 vaccine and minimum support price to the farmers.

"I would like to inform the House that based on Rs 32 per litre that we collect by way of central excise, and other excises on petroleum products, we are also providing free vaccines to 80 crore Indian citizens, Minimum Support Price (MSP) of 30 to 70 per cent of all major crops since 2014 which benefitted the farmers. Over 10 crore farmer families have benefitted under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana," he had stated. Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The business of both houses has remained majorly disrupted since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

