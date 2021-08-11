500 kg of beef seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

Two persons have been arrested and 5 quintals of beef seized from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The slaughter of bovine animals is banned in Jharkhand.

Acting on a tip-off, a Special Investigation Team intercepted a vehicle moving towards Dhatkidih from Kharkhai Bridge in the Bistupur police station area on Tuesday and made the seizure, a statement said.

Two persons, both residents of Dhatkidih, were arrested and Rs 40,000 in cash seized from their possession, it said, adding they were booked under sections of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005.

