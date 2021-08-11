Left Menu

Man drowns in river in UP

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 10:58 IST
Man drowns in river in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man fell in the Sengar river and drowned as he tried to save himself from a stray cattle fight in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Bharthana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hem Singh said the incident took place in Nagla Chauri village in the Bharthana police station area on Tuesday.

Sanjeev (35) was caught in a fight of stray cattle and fell in the Sengar river, he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

The Sengar river is a tributary of the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021