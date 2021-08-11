Man drowns in river in UP
A 35-year-old man fell in the Sengar river and drowned as he tried to save himself from a stray cattle fight in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.
Bharthana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hem Singh said the incident took place in Nagla Chauri village in the Bharthana police station area on Tuesday.
Sanjeev (35) was caught in a fight of stray cattle and fell in the Sengar river, he said.
The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.
The Sengar river is a tributary of the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh.
