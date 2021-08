Man drowns in river in UP

A 35-year-old man fell in the Sengar river and drowned as he tried to save himself from a stray cattle fight in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Bharthana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hem Singh said the incident took place in Nagla Chauri village in the Bharthana police station area on Tuesday.

Sanjeev (35) was caught in a fight of stray cattle and fell in the Sengar river, he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

The Sengar river is a tributary of the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh.

