Vijayawada police arrests 2 men from UP's Saharanpur for rape, murder of Andhra woman

Two persons were remanded to Vijayawada police custody on Tuesday by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Vijayawada for the alleged murder of a woman from Andhra Pradesh.

Two persons were remanded to Vijayawada police custody on Tuesday by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Vijayawada for the alleged murder of a woman from Andhra Pradesh. The accused, Mohammad Wasif and Mohammad Tayyab are residents of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The 21-year-old victim was suffering from mental illness and had been reported missing since July 11, 2021. On investigation, the Vijayawada police found that she had been murdered in Uttar Pradesh. The victim's parents had hired Wasif, an exorcist to treat her. Wasif later lured her to come to him on the pretext of marriage.

"The victim left her house with some gold ornaments and caught a train to New Delhi with a ticket booked by Wasif," police informed. Further, the police informed that Wasif and his friend Mohammad Tayyab took her to a village in Saharanpur.

"Wasif promised her marriage and started a physical relationship. His wife got to know about it, so he tried to send the victim back to Vijayawada but she refused," the police said. Following this, Wasif decided to get rid of her with the help of his friend, Tayyab. "They took her to Hatnikund reservoir on the pretext of site seeing and pushed her in. They then stole the gold ornaments of the victim," Vijayawada police said.

The accused were produced before Saharanpur court, which granted transit remand to the Vijayawada Police, following which they were brought to the district. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Vijayawada then sent the two accused to remand of police on August 10. A case under the provisions of kidnap, murder, eliminating evidence, rape, theft of ornaments, etc. has been filed.

The police have also seized a two-wheeler, cell phones and other documents. (ANI)

