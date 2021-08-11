Left Menu

German train drivers to decide on further strikes next week -union

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's GDL train drivers' union will decide next week whether and when to continue its strike at rail operator Deutsche Bahn over wage talks, its chief Claus Weselsky told ZDF broadcaster on Wednesday.

GDL started a strike on Tuesday that is expected to continue until Friday after pay talks with Deutsche Bahn failed.

