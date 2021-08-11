Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment notice in RS over farmers' issue

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Centre's farm laws. Congress MP said that the House should discuss the extraordinary situation that has risen arisen over the passing of the Farm Bills by the Government of India in September 2020.

"Lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost eight months and have braved the winter, summer and are now out in the open during the monsoons. Farmer organisations say more than 500 people have lost their lives during the protests," Hooda noted. "As a democracy, our Parliament represents the will of our people, and as representatives of the people, it is our duty to raise their issues in the temple of democracy. I, therefore, urge you to suspend the business of the House so that the issue can be discussed in Rajya Sabha," he added.

The notice was given under 267 of the rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, with an intention to move a motion to suspend the business of the house from 11 am on August 11. The Opposition has been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance (done through Pegasus project) since the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament on July 19.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders on the National Capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

