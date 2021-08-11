Left Menu

Man sentenced to life for murdering, sodomising boy

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:53 IST
Man sentenced to life for murdering, sodomising boy
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sodomizing him. Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu.

The court also directed the convict to pay half of the fine amount to the father of the 11-year-old boy.

The boy was sodomized and later strangulated to death in the Shamli district on August 13, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021