Man sentenced to life for murdering, sodomising boy

A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sodomizing him. Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu.

The court also directed the convict to pay half of the fine amount to the father of the 11-year-old boy.

The boy was sodomized and later strangulated to death in the Shamli district on August 13, 2020.

