Man sentenced to life for murdering, sodomising boy
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sodomizing him. Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu.
The court also directed the convict to pay half of the fine amount to the father of the 11-year-old boy.
Advertisement
The boy was sodomized and later strangulated to death in the Shamli district on August 13, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonu
- Mumtaz Ali
- Uttar
- POCSO
- Shamli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Badshah to feature in music show 'Unwind with MTV'
Actor Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall
Sonu Sood says he feels 'proud' to join Special Olympics Bharat as brand ambassador
Sonu Sood sends relief packages to flood-affected regions of Maharashtra
Sonu Sood launches B2B travel tech platform Travel Union for rural entrepreneurs