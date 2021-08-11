Left Menu

24-year-old man murdered in Rajouri, locals block highway in protest

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:14 IST
24-year-old man murdered in Rajouri, locals block highway in protest
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was killed inside his house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, prompting locals to block the Jammu-Poonch highway in protest, officials said.

Some unidentified assailants attacked Ankush Sharma (24) with sharp-edged weapons inside his house at Chakli village, causing his instant death, the officials said.

They said police have registered a case and started investigation.

Efforts are being made to arrest the attackers who fled the house after attacking Sharma.

The motive behind the attack was not known immediately, the officials said.

They said the relatives and neighbours of the deceased blocked the Jammu-Poonch national highway demanding arrest of the culprits.

Senior police and civil officers visited the spot and are persuading the protesters to disperse, assuring prompt investigation and arrest of the accused, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021