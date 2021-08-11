24-year-old man murdered in Rajouri, locals block highway in protest

A 24-year-old man was killed inside his house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, prompting locals to block the Jammu-Poonch highway in protest, officials said.

Some unidentified assailants attacked Ankush Sharma (24) with sharp-edged weapons inside his house at Chakli village, causing his instant death, the officials said.

They said police have registered a case and started investigation.

Efforts are being made to arrest the attackers who fled the house after attacking Sharma.

The motive behind the attack was not known immediately, the officials said.

They said the relatives and neighbours of the deceased blocked the Jammu-Poonch national highway demanding arrest of the culprits.

Senior police and civil officers visited the spot and are persuading the protesters to disperse, assuring prompt investigation and arrest of the accused, the officials said.

