Left Menu

Do not want to give priority to senior lawyers in mentioning of cases for urgent hearing, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the new system of mentioning cases for urgent hearing before apex court officials instead of its benches directly has been put in place to ensure that senior lawyers are not given special priority over their junior colleagues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:31 IST
Do not want to give priority to senior lawyers in mentioning of cases for urgent hearing, says SC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the new system of mentioning cases for urgent hearings before apex court officials instead of its benches directly have been put in place to ensure that senior lawyers are not given "special priority" over their junior colleagues. "We do not want to give any special priority to the senior lawyers and deprive the junior lawyers of their opportunities. So this system was made, where all can make the mention before the mentioning Registrar'', a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said when lawyer Prashant Bhushan raised the issue.

Bhushan, who was appearing on behalf of NGO 'Common Cause' in connection with a PIL related to a coal scam, said matters keep "languishing" for months despite being mentioned before the officers for urgent listing before benches.

''Even after urgent memos are filed, matters are languishing'', the lawyer said.

''First, you go to the mentioning Registrar, and if it is disallowed, your right to mention before the bench is automatic," the bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant, said, adding that this practice ensures that no lawyer gets the special priority.

CJI Ramana has discontinued the practice of allowing direct mentioning of cases for urgent listing before the benches and has instead asked the lawyers to mention their cases before the designated official.

Bhushan said the rejection was not the issue, the point was even if the mentioning is allowed, the case does not get listed before the bench for hearing.

The CJI asked Bhushan to bring a specific case to his notice for necessary action.

"You can automatically mention it if it is rejected. Present a specific case I will look into it," the CJI said. Lawyer M L Sharma also raised the same issue of non-listing of cases despite mentioning before the designated court official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021