Arms recovered during search operation in J-K's Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:01 IST
Arms recovered during search operation in J-K's Bandipora
Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition during searches in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Army and police conducted a joint search operation in Tarbal area of Gurez sector on Wednesday morning, the officials said. They said during the searches, the security forces recovered three AK rifles, 12 AK magazines, 358 AK rounds, two pistols, four pistol magazines and six hand grenades.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

