Kolkata Police Commissioner, 2 other IPS officers to get Police medal for outstanding service

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:22 IST
Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and two other senior IPS officers will be awarded by the West Bengal government with this year's Chief Minister’s 'Police Medal for Outstanding Service' on Independence Day, an official said on Wednesday.

Mitra, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been shortlisted for the award along with Additional Director General (Correctional Services) Peeyush Pandey, Inspector General of Police (North Bengal) Devendra Prakash Singh for the award by the West Bengal government's Home department for their outstanding service. The official said Mitra, who is scheduled to retire this year, is getting the award for ''his commendable performance'' in conducting this year's assembly elections.

The state government has also shortlisted seven other IPS officers -- Inspector General of Police (CID) Anand Kumar, Cooch Behar SP Sumit Kumar, Sundarban SP Bhaskar Mukherjee, Purba Medinipur SP Amarnath K, Paschim Medinipur SP Dinesh Kumar, Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner Syed Waquar Raza and Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Commissioner Aparajita Rai for the 'Police Medal for Commendable Service', he added.

