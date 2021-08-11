Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over inflation, asks to give subsidy on Ujjwala LPG cylinders

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Central Government over the issue of inflation and also asked the Centre to give subsidies to the poor on Ujjwala liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Cylinders.

Updated: 11-08-2021 13:26 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over inflation, asks to give subsidy on Ujjwala LPG cylinders
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. [file pic/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Central Government over the issue of inflation and also asked the Centre to give subsidies to the poor on Ujjwala liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Cylinders. "90% of the cylinders distributed in Ujjwala are consuming dust and women are forced to cook food on the stove because the BJP government has doubled the cylinder price in 7 years and made the subsidy negligible. If the government is honest about Ujjwala, then give subsidy to the poor and reduce inflation", tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by handing over LPG connections at Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba through video conferencing. During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of below poverty line (BPL) households, and one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) was announced to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.

Last month, ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged the Centre of collecting Rs 25 lakh crore through fuel tax and not spending the fund for the welfare of people and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also protested by taking a bicycle to reach the Parliament highlighting rising fuel prices and inflation across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

