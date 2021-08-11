S.Africa's Denel has five-year profitability plan, but still needs cash - statement
South Africa's state defense firm Denel hopes to return to profitability within the next five years via a restructuring plan, but will still require significant cash injections to make it happen, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We have put together a comprehensive five-year plan to revitalize Denel," said interim Chief Executive William Hlakoane, adding the company was confident discussions with government departments with a stake in Denel's survival would bear positive results soon.
