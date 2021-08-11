Left Menu

S.Africa's Denel has five-year profitability plan, but still needs cash - statement

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:36 IST
S.Africa's Denel has five-year profitability plan, but still needs cash - statement
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (denelsoc)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's state defense firm Denel hopes to return to profitability within the next five years via a restructuring plan, but will still require significant cash injections to make it happen, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have put together a comprehensive five-year plan to revitalize Denel," said interim Chief Executive William Hlakoane, adding the company was confident discussions with government departments with a stake in Denel's survival would bear positive results soon.

Also Read: Diksha Dagar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after South Africa's golfer withdraws

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021