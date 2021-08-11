CIA director Burns holds talks in Israel, with focus on Iran
The head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, held talks in Israel on Wednesday with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, with Iran high on their agenda, an Israeli statement said.
