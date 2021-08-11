Left Menu

CIA director Burns holds talks in Israel, with focus on Iran

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:43 IST
The head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, held talks in Israel on Wednesday with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, with Iran high on their agenda, an Israeli statement said.

