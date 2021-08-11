COVID-19 patient flees from hospital

A 55-year-old Coronavirus patient has escaped from the COVID ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

Both Cuttack city, as well as Cuttack rural police, have launched a massive manhunt to trace the male patient, a native of the Mahanga area of Cuttack district, the police said.

''We got a written complaint from the hospital about the incident this morning and the CCTV footage of the hospital revealed that the man stealthily walked out of the fourth COVID ward around 3 am on Tuesday night,'' said Mangalabag police inspector Amitav Mohapatra.

Family sources said the man was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

During the treatment, when his condition deteriorated, he was briefly shifted to the ICU. Family members have also submitted a written complaint with the city police.

''Since the patient was from Mahanga area, we have intimated about the incident to the Mahanga police”, Mohapatra said, adding that both the city police and the rural police have begun investigations into it.

