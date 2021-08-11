Left Menu

Germany arrests British diplomat suspected of spying for Russia

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:02 IST
Germany arrests British diplomat suspected of spying for Russia
Germany police arrested a British man on Tuesday who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The German prosecutors said in a statement that the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only as David S., had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday.

They said the arrest is the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities.

