Man held from Maha for abducting and raping minor girl

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Dodamarg in the neighbouring Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl from a village in Goa, police said on Wednesday.

The accused had allegedly abducted the 13-year-old girl from Parye village in Sattari tehsil of North Goa and took her to his residence in Dodamarg, where he sexually assaulted her, a Valpoi police station official said quoting the FIR lodged by the victim's father.

Advertisement

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act and the accused was arrested on Tuesday evening, he said. PTI RPS NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)