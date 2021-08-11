Left Menu

Minor girl raped by teenager in Assam, arrested

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:44 IST
Minor girl raped by teenager in Assam, arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Assam's Hojai district, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, 14, lured the girl to a nearby forest and "repeatedly raped her" recently and abandoned her there, they said.

The family members of the minor had first approached the village headman and later filed a police complaint.

The accused was picked up by the police on Tuesday and the girl was sent for medical examination. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The Nagaon Juvenile Court directed that the boy be sent to Jorhat Juvenile Home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021