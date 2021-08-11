Minor girl raped by teenager in Assam, arrested

A 10-year old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Assam's Hojai district, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, 14, lured the girl to a nearby forest and "repeatedly raped her" recently and abandoned her there, they said.

The family members of the minor had first approached the village headman and later filed a police complaint.

The accused was picked up by the police on Tuesday and the girl was sent for medical examination. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The Nagaon Juvenile Court directed that the boy be sent to Jorhat Juvenile Home.

