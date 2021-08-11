Woman killed as crackers stored in house catch fire
- Country:
- India
A woman was killed and two, including a child, injured in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Wednesday after an explosion ripped through a house where crackers were stored, police said.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh, two men, Shokat and Munawar, residents of Kazipada locality, have license of manufacturing the crackers.
They store them in the house that caught fire, killing Munawar's wife, Khushnuma (30), and injuring his mother-in-law, Noor Jahan, and a child, police said.
Further investigation in the case is on, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
