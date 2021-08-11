Left Menu

Four arrested for taxi driver's murder in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:10 IST
Four arrested for taxi driver's murder in UP's Shamli
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four people and recovered a stolen vehicle days after its driver was killed in neighboring Shamli district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer Prabhaker Ketura said that Rohtash, Niraj, Vipin and Sandeep were arrested Tuesday evening and the stolen vehicle was recovered from their possession.

Hasan, a taxi driver, was hired for going to a destination in Kandhla town but he did not return to his base in Thana Bhawan town. His body was found in the fields on August 9.

