Left Menu

Centre denies reports of increasing custodial deaths in RS

The Centre on Wednesday denied reports of an increase in custodial deaths in the Country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:18 IST
Centre denies reports of increasing custodial deaths in RS
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Wednesday denied reports of an increase in custodial deaths in the country. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha regarding reports of increasing custodial deaths, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "No such increasing trend has been noticed."

He quoted the "Prison Statistics India 2019 report published by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), and said, the report mentions 1775 deaths in Prisons for the year 2019. "The data is uploaded by the respective State/ Union Territories and NCRB has a limited role of collating and publishing this data," he said. The Minister noted that "Police", "Public Order" and "Prisons" are state subjects in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

"It is for the respective State Governments to take steps to curb these deaths. The Ministry of Home Affairs and theNational Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issue advisories from time to time to ensure the protection of human rights,' he said. Further, Rai said that pursuant to the guidelines issued by the NHRC every death in custody, police or judicial, natural or otherwise, is to be reported to the Commission within 24 hours of its occurrence.

"If an enquiry by the Commission into custodial death discloses negligence by a public servant, the Commission recommends to authorities of Central/State governments initiation of proceedings for prosecution against the erring public servant. Disciplinary action against the erring public servant is to be taken by the respective state government as per extant rules, procedures, etc," added the Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021