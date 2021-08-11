Over two dozen workers arrested for vandalism at construction site in Greater Noida

Over two dozen construction workers were arrested for vandalism at a builder's site and attacking police in Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

The workers were angry over the death of their 19-year-old colleague due to an electric shock on Monday at an ATS Group construction site in Ecotech 3 police station area, the officials said.

The workers had alleged negligence on part of the builder at the worksite, which led to the death of their colleague Tarun Basu, a native of Malda district in West Bengal, forcing them to resort to violence on Tuesday evening.

''A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday which confirmed Basu's death due to electric shock. Later his parents took the body to Malda in Bengal for last rites," a police spokesperson said.

"Efforts were made to pacify the construction workers who had vandalized property. They also pelted the police officials with stones and tried to prevent them from discharging their duty," the spokesperson said.

In the wake of violence, an FIR was lodged at the Ecotech 3 police station against 60 to 70 workers, of whom 12 were named and the rest were unidentified, the official said.

"On Wednesday, the 12 named accused and 15 others, who were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, were arrested. Altogether, 27 accused have been arrested and is presented in a local court," the police spokesperson added.

