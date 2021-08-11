Left Menu

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:33 IST
8 booked for attacking police team
A case has been registered against eight people for attacking a police team when it went to nab an alleged robber, officials said Wednesday.

The team of Crime Branch and local police caught Furqan from his house in Chanderu village of the Sikandrabad Kotwali area when a group of people attacked the officials and bailed him out.

“Seven to eight persons came from behind and rescued the miscreant from police,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The police caught hold of one of the attackers while others, including Furqan who is wanted in a case of robbery, managed to escape, he said.

A case was registered against them and efforts were on to nab them, police said.

