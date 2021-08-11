Left Menu

Germany says deporting Afghan asylum seekers still possible

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2021
Germany still believes it should be possible to deport Afghan asylum seekers despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country, an interior ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding cases were handled on individual merit.

Speaking at a regular German government briefing, a foreign ministry spokesperson noted that the situation in Afghanistan is changing very quickly.

The comments came after six European Union member states - including Germany - warned the bloc's executive on Tuesday against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe.

