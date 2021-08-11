Ballia: Two held for torturing man over theft

Police on Wednesday arrested two people, a day after a video showing a man being flogged and given an electric shock surfaced on social media, according to an official. Police had lodged an FIR against four men, including the two arrested, for indulging in the act. Jitendra Rajbar and Bablu Rajbhar, named in the FIR, have been arrested, Sahatwar SHO Virendra Yadav said. He said victim Pintu Rajbhar was caught for his involvement in a theft, after which he was tortured. Two accused are still absconding.

The incident had taken place at Surhaiya village in the Sahatwar area, where as per the video which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, the accused could be seen flogging and giving an electric shock to Rajbhar, who had his hands and legs tied. Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi had said the video was recorded around 3 am on August 7. The FIR against the four accused was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim's brother, Dheeraj.