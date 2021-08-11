Left Menu

Uncle gets 25-years RI for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

Hyderabad, Aug 11 PTI A local court on Wednesday sentenced a food delivery man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment RI for sexually assaulting his four-year-old niece in January this year.First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 28-year-old man, guilty the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and IPC.

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI): A local court on Wednesday sentenced a food delivery man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting his four-year-old niece in January this year.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 28-year-old man, guilty the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. According to the prosecution, the accused took her into the bedroom and committed sexual assault on her. The girl was admitted to a state-run hospital and doctors on examination found external genitalia injuries and lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and the accused was subsequently arrested.

