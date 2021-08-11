Left Menu

Biden nominates acting Solicitor General Prelogar to post

She has represented the Biden administration before in cases involving immigration, the Medicaid health insurance program, drug sentencing, political donors and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The Justice Department's Office of the Solicitor General, handles the federal government's cases at Supreme Court.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:48 IST
Biden nominates acting Solicitor General Prelogar to post
US President Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, a former member of the Special Counsel's Russia investigation team, to serve in the post representing the U.S. government before the Supreme Court, the White House said on Wednesday.

Prelogar, a Washington lawyer who served as an assistant to the solicitor general from 2014 to 2019, has been acting as the DOJ's representative at the nation's top court since January. She has represented the Biden administration before in cases involving immigration, the Medicaid health insurance program, drug sentencing, political donors and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The Justice Department's Office of the Solicitor General, handles the federal government's cases at Supreme Court. The Harvard Law School graduate earlier worked as a clerk for then U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, who now serves as U.S. attorney general under Biden.

Prelogar, who studied Russian and held a Fulbright fellowship in St Petersburg, also previously worked an assistant special counsel to Robert Mueller, who served as special counsel led the federal government's probe into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. She also worked as a clerk for two Supreme Court justices -- Elena Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021