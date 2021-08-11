Left Menu

Prime accused in Kerala jewellery scam held

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The prime accused in the Fashion Gold jewellery investment fraud case here surrendered before the Magistrate court in nearby Hosdurg on Wednesday, police said.

Pookoya Thangal, managing director of Fashion Gold jewellery, who was absconding for the past 10 months, has been remanded to judicial custody.

Former IUML MLA M C Kamaruddin, who was the chairman of the jewellery group, was arrested in November last year in connection with the financial fraud related to gold jewellery business.

Confirming Thangal's surrender, senior police sources said he had been absconding after Kamaruddin was arrested on November 7 last year.

Several cases of alleged cheating have been registered against the accused on complaints by investors in the gold jewellery business.

The people's trust in Thangal and Kamaruddin, who was the MLA then, had attracted many to invest in the jewellery group.

