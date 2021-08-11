KVB contributes Rs 10 lakh under CSR to hold free vaccination drive

Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday said it handed over Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu government towards conducting free vaccination drive in private health care facilities.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank handed over a cheque for the amount to Health minister Ma Subramanian in the presence of his cabinet colleague, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji and Karur district collector Prabhushankar at a function, a press release said.

The state government has appealed to corporate and financial institutions towards contributing under the corporate social responsibility for holding free vaccination drive at private health care facilities.

