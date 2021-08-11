Left Menu

KVB contributes Rs 10 lakh under CSR to hold free vaccination drive

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:04 IST
KVB contributes Rs 10 lakh under CSR to hold free vaccination drive
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday said it handed over Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu government towards conducting free vaccination drive in private health care facilities.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank handed over a cheque for the amount to Health minister Ma Subramanian in the presence of his cabinet colleague, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji and Karur district collector Prabhushankar at a function, a press release said.

The state government has appealed to corporate and financial institutions towards contributing under the corporate social responsibility for holding free vaccination drive at private health care facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021