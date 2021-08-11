KVB contributes Rs 10 lakh under CSR to hold free vaccination drive
- Country:
- India
Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday said it handed over Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu government towards conducting free vaccination drive in private health care facilities.
The Tamil Nadu-based bank handed over a cheque for the amount to Health minister Ma Subramanian in the presence of his cabinet colleague, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji and Karur district collector Prabhushankar at a function, a press release said.
The state government has appealed to corporate and financial institutions towards contributing under the corporate social responsibility for holding free vaccination drive at private health care facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karur
- Karur Vysya Bank
- Tamil Nadu
- Prabhushankar
- V Senthilbalaji
- Ma Subramanian
ALSO READ
Is Modi NDA alliance leader or AIADMK leader? jibes CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secy after OPS, EPS meet PM
Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Integrated Cyber Training Complex in Chennai
DMK made false promises to capture power in Tamil Nadu, says AIADMK leader Palaniswami
COVID-19: Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to vaccinate all transgenders within 3 months
India's reproductive number that denotes spread of COVID-19 is more than 1 in eight states including HP, J&K, Tamil Nadu, Kerala: Govt.