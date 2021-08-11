Left Menu

Germany calls on China to release convicted Canadians

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:04 IST
Germany called on Wednesday for China to release two Canadian citizens convicted of espionage, saying Germany stood in solidarity with Canada, the foreign minister said.

"The convictions of two Canadian citizens are another severe blow to the Chinese leadership's stated goal of strengthening the rule of law," Heiko Maas said in a statement.

"I call on the Chinese government to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig immediately."

