Germany calls on China to release convicted Canadians
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany called on Wednesday for China to release two Canadian citizens convicted of espionage, saying Germany stood in solidarity with Canada, the foreign minister said.
"The convictions of two Canadian citizens are another severe blow to the Chinese leadership's stated goal of strengthening the rule of law," Heiko Maas said in a statement.
Advertisement
"I call on the Chinese government to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig immediately."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Canadian
- Michael Kovrig
- Heiko Maas
- Germany
- Canada
- Michael Spavor
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany set to tighten entry rules for travellers - Funke media
Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) enters quarterfinals of Olympic Games, defeating Germany's Nadine Apetz 3-2.
Olympics-Hockey-Australia, Germany win in men's tournament
Olympics-Canoeing-Germany's Funk ends Fox's bid for double gold
Olympics-Canoeing-Germany's Funk ends Fox's bid for double gold