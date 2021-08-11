Left Menu

C'garh: Seven students of medical college suspended for ragging

Seven students of a government-run medical college in Chhattisgarhs Jagdalpur have been suspended for one year for alleged ragging, the institutes dean said on Wednesday.The students against whom action was taken belong to 2016, 2017 and 2018 batches of the MBBS course, said Dr U S Painkara, dean of the Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Govt Medical College.The action was taken following a complaint by junior students, he said.The alleged incident took place on the night of August 8.

Seven students of a government-run medical college in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur have been suspended for one year for alleged ragging, the institute's dean said on Wednesday.

The students against whom action was taken belong to 2016, 2017 and 2018 batches of the MBBS course, said Dr U S Painkara, dean of the Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Govt Medical College.

“The action was taken following a complaint by junior students,'' he said.

The alleged incident took place on the night of August 8. Some students belonging to the 2019 batch were allegedly subjected to ragging by seniors students, Dr Painkara said.

One of the junior students filed an online complaint with the Anti-Ragging Central Committee in Delhi which asked the anti-ragging committee of the college to take necessary action, he said.

After an inquiry, seven students were suspended for one year. No police complaint was made in connection with the incident, the dean said.

