Uttarakhand CM meets Amit Shah, discusses development projects in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed various development projects in the state and also apprised him about the progress of an ongoing railway project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:17 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed various development projects in the state and also apprised him about the progress of an ongoing railway project. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "There were many important concerns for Uttarakhand over which I have taken his suggestions. We discussed a proposed railway line between Tanakpur-Bageshwar and the progress of an ongoing railway project."

"We also held discussions on the Dehradun-Tehri tunnel, Lakhwar Vyasi Project, and health-related issues," he added. The Uttarakhand government had recently announced a package of Rs 200 crore for people in the tourism sector and those whose livelihoods depend on the Chardham Yatra.

Addressing a press conference in Uttarkashi, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses of people working in the tourism sector and those engaged in making arrangements for Chardham Yatra have been most adversely affected. (ANI)

