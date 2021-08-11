Kerala HC gets two additional judges

Two members of the Bar were appointed as additional judges of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias Chovvakkaran Puthiyapurayil have been appointed as additional judges of the Kerala High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

