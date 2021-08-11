Left Menu

Kerala HC gets two additional judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:28 IST
Kerala HC gets two additional judges
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of the Bar were appointed as additional judges of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias Chovvakkaran Puthiyapurayil have been appointed as additional judges of the Kerala High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021