Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90 - U.S. intelligence

U.S. intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country.

