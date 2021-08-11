Left Menu

Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90 - U.S. intelligence

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:29 IST
U.S. intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

