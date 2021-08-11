Germany, in reversal, halts deportations to Afghanistan
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2021
Germany is suspending deportations of asylum seekers to Afghanistan in light of the deteriorating security situation there, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The interior minister has decided to suspend deportations to Afghanistan in light of the current security situation," ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Twitter.
The halt to deportations marked a reversal after journalists were told at a government news conference earlier that deportations would continue despite major advances by Taliban militants.
