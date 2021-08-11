Germany, in reversal, halts deportations to Afghanistan

Germany is suspending deportations of asylum seekers to Afghanistan in light of the deteriorating security situation there, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The interior minister has decided to suspend deportations to Afghanistan in light of the current security situation," ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The halt to deportations marked a reversal after journalists were told at a government news conference earlier that deportations would continue despite major advances by Taliban militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)