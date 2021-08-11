Case registered against 2 cops for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000

A case has been lodged against two policemen here for allegedly accepting bribe from a trader, officials said Wednesday.

Dataganj Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Ompal and constable Prabhat beat local businessman Prince Gupta, took him into custody and released him after accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said.

The case was lodged against the two cops under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following an inquiry report submitted by SP Praveen Singh Chauhan and Circle Officer Baldev Singh, the officer said.

According to the complaint, Gupta received a call from Dataganj Kotwali Tuesday afternoon and was asked to visit the police station.

He reached there and was asked to pay a challan, it said, adding the SHO misbehaved with him when he asked for the reason.

Later, Gupta phoned his friend Pappu Gurjar, a BJP worker and the SHO asked for Rs 5,000 through the constable.

After paying Rs, 5000, the complainant said, he was released.

