Left Menu

Case registered against 2 cops for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:41 IST
Case registered against 2 cops for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been lodged against two policemen here for allegedly accepting bribe from a trader, officials said Wednesday.

Dataganj Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Ompal and constable Prabhat beat local businessman Prince Gupta, took him into custody and released him after accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said.

The case was lodged against the two cops under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following an inquiry report submitted by SP Praveen Singh Chauhan and Circle Officer Baldev Singh, the officer said.

According to the complaint, Gupta received a call from Dataganj Kotwali Tuesday afternoon and was asked to visit the police station.

He reached there and was asked to pay a challan, it said, adding the SHO misbehaved with him when he asked for the reason.

Later, Gupta phoned his friend Pappu Gurjar, a BJP worker and the SHO asked for Rs 5,000 through the constable.

After paying Rs, 5000, the complainant said, he was released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021