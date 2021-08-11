Left Menu

PM Modi emphasises role of industry in economic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday said that the country is witnessing a strengthening of cooperation between the government and industry, which is propelling economic growth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday said that the country is witnessing a strengthening of cooperation between the government and industry, which is propelling economic growth. He was addressing the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry on the theme 'India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat' via video conferencing.

"All friends and organisations in the industry are a major part of India's growth story. With efforts of all of you, India's economy is picking up pace once again," said Modi. He said the country is taking major leaps in ease of doing business ranking and foreign investments are flowing in.

"The New India is ready and committed to growing with the new world. India, which was once apprehensive of foreign investment, is today welcoming all types of investments." Modi said the country took bold decisions and reforms continued even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"During the pandemic, the industry has stepped forward to help in every way from masks to oxygen. The industry has played an important role in India's growth," he said. Modi urged businesses to invest more and create more jobs via Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. (ANI)

