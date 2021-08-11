Left Menu

Taliban could take over Kabul in 90 days - U.S. intelligence

The Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday, citing a U.S. intelligence assessment. Taliban fighters have taken control of eight provincial capitals in six days, a pace that has surprised U.S. officials.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:49 IST
Taliban could take over Kabul in 90 days - U.S. intelligence
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday, citing a U.S. intelligence assessment.

Taliban fighters have taken control of eight provincial capitals in six days, a pace that has surprised U.S. officials. Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the new assessment followed the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around Afghanistan. "But this is not a foregone conclusion," the official added, saying that the Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum by putting up more resistance against the insurgent group.

The United States has essentially pulled all troops out of Afghanistan, except those staying to protect the U.S. embassy and airport in Kabul, with the military mission set to end on August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021