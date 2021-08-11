Left Menu

Four held with country pistols and live cartridges

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:00 IST
Four held with country pistols and live cartridges
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested and two country pistols and five live cartridges seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

Sonu Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Irfan and Murali Vinod, all residents of Bengaluru, were arrested on August 7.

Sonu, Sunil and Irfan, part of a four-member gang, had got the pistols from Lutan Singh from Sultanganj in Bihar and Murali wanted to buy it, they said.

The fourth member of the gang is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021