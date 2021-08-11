Four held with country pistols and live cartridges

Four people have been arrested and two country pistols and five live cartridges seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

Sonu Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Irfan and Murali Vinod, all residents of Bengaluru, were arrested on August 7.

Sonu, Sunil and Irfan, part of a four-member gang, had got the pistols from Lutan Singh from Sultanganj in Bihar and Murali wanted to buy it, they said.

The fourth member of the gang is absconding.

